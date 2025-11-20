Rubin requests recount in Park City mayor race

The vote count certified by the Park City Council Tuesday showed Councilmember Ryan Dickey won with 1,706 votes to Jack Rubin’s 1,699.

That margin gave Rubin the chance to ask for a recount within three days of the council’s vote. City recorder Michelle Kellogg told KPCW she received his request Thursday at 2:06 p.m.

She said the recount begins with election equipment testing Friday. Kellogg expected the count to finish Tuesday, followed by an audit of the results.

The Park City Council would canvass the recount on Wednesday, Nov. 25, making it official.

The preliminary election results had the candidates 11 votes apart. That narrowed to seven after the clerk’s office counted 14 more through a process known as “curing.”

That’s where ballots have a signature that can’t be verified, so voters vouch for them in person.

The margin in the race for two council seats was too wide to allow for a recount.

Incumbent Councilmember Tana Toly and political newcomer Diego Zegarra prevailed over incumbent Jeremy Rubell.

This is a developing story.