Cada Domingo | Rebeca Gonzalez 05-15-22

Rebeca Gonzalez, Community Promoter for Bright Futures of Park City joins us to invite the public to the free screening of the documentary $AVVY offered by the Park City Film Series on May 18th at 7pm in the Jim Santy Auditorium at the Park City Library. $AVVY explores how and why our financial culture sidelines women, and tells a new story about women who are taking matters into their own hands. How do we break taboos around talking about money? Why do financial gender roles persist? How does the lack of financial education in schools deepen inequities? $AVVY dives into the intersections of money and gender, while offering advice from experts in the field about our shared question: What can I do, right now, to be smarter with my money?

Post-film panel discussion with director Robin Hauser, Yanely Espinal, Next Gen Personal Finance and, Rebeca Gonzalez, Community Outreach Coordinator, Bright Futures. Sarah MacCarthy, Community Impact Director, Park City Community Foundation, will moderate.

The film will be presented with Spanish subtitles and the post-film discussion will be in Spanish. Admission and popcorn are free.

May 18th, 2022

7pm

1255 Park Avenue

Park City, Utah

Website

Rebeca Gonzalez, Promotora Comunitaria para Bright Futures de Park City nos acompaña para invitar al publico a la proyección grátis de el documental $AVVY ofrecida por el Park City Film Series el 18 de Mayo en el Auditorio Jim Santy junto a la biblioteca publica de Park City. $AVVY explora cómo y por qué nuestra cultura financiera deja afuera a las mujeres, y cuenta una nueva historia sobre las que ponen manos en el asunto. ¿Cómo rompemos los tabúes acerca del dinero?, ¿por qué continúan las funciones de género en las finanzas?, ¿cómo la falta de educación en las escuelas agudiza las inequidades y el progreso social para las mujeres? $AVVY investiga la intersección del dinero y género, mientras ofrece consejos de expertos sobre la pregunta que nos hacemos: ¿qué acciones inmediatas me pueden ayudar a tomar decisiones financieras más inteligentes?

Después de la película tendremos un panel de discusión con eldirector Robin Hauser, Yanely Espinal de Next Gen Personal Finance y Rebeca González promotora comunitaria de Bright Futures. Sarah MacCarthy, Directora de Impacto Comunitario de Park City Community Foundation, moderará este panel.

La película será proyectada con subtítulos en español y la discusión que le seguirá se llevará a cabo en español. La entrada y laspalomitas son gratis. Se recomienda registrarse, pero no es obligatorio

18 de Mayo, 2022

7pm

1255 Park Avenue

Park City, Utah

Website