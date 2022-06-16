© 2022 KPCW

Cada Domingo

Cada Domingo | Isaac Montijo 06-12-22

Published June 16, 2022 at 12:26 AM MDT
Up and coming artist Isaac Montijo has made a career of blurring the lines between musical genres. We spend the hour chatting with the artist about his work, the many genres he is comfortable in, his career, and we hear some of his work.

El artista vigente Isaac Montijo ha hecho la linea borrosa entre géneros musicales. Pasámos la hora charlando con el artista de su trabajo, los múchos generos en donde se siente agusto, su carrera, y escuchamos algo de su trabajo.

