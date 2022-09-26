Cada Domingo | Isain Duo 09-25-22

We spend the hour with Isain Duo, lead vocalist for La Voice Band. We chat about the group's history, Isain's inspirations, his experiences with the group, and we hear some of their music, including their recent reinterpretation of "Mi Historia Entre Tus Dedos".

Pasámos la hora con Isain Duo, vocalista principal para La Voice Band. Charlamos de la historia del grupo, las inspiraciones de Isain, su experiencia con el grupo, y escuchamos algo de su musica, incluyendo la reinterpretación reciente de "Mi Historia Entre Tus Dedos".

