Cada Domingo | Rene Colato Rainez 10-02-22

Published October 3, 2022 at 10:06 PM MDT
Rene Colato Rainez is a celebrated children's book author, and bilingual teacher at Fernageles Elementary. His children literary works include celebrated titles like Mis Zapatos Y Yo (My Shoes and I), Waiting for Papá (Esperando a papá), and Mamá la Extraterrestre (Mamá the Alien) among many others. We spend the hour chatting with the author about his works, his inspiration, and much more.

Rene Colato Rainez es un autor celebrado de libros para niños, y maestro bilingüe a Fernangeles Elementary. Sus obras de literatura para niños incluyen titulos celebrados como Mis Zápatos y Yó, Esperando a Papá, y Mamá la Extraterrestre entre muchos más. Pasamos la hora charlando con el autor de su trabajo, su inspiración, y mucho más.

