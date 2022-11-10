Cool Science Radio | November 10, 2022

Tom Chamberlain, founder and CEO of EdLogics, explains EdLogics is a digital health communications company focused on transforming the way people learn about health. He said improvement in health literacy translates to better health decisions, better health outcomes and lower costs. (01:15)

Anne Williams, general editor for National Geographic, shares her latest project, "Treasures of Egypt: A Legacy in Photographs from the Pyramids to Cleopatra." This book celebrates the vibrant beauty and rich cultural heritage of Egypt on the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tut's tomb. (27:00)

