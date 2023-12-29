© 2023 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Cool Science Radio | December 28, 2023

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie MullalyJohn Wells
Published December 29, 2023 at 6:34 AM MST
Co-hosts John Wells, Katie Mullaly, and Lynn Ware Peek look back at some of their favorite interviews from the year:

Can quantum computing solve humanity's biggest problems?

Theoretical physicist Michio Kaku talks about his new book, “Quantum Supremacy: How The Quantum Computer Revolution Will Change Everything.” (0:57)

Writer Paul Bogard explains impact of darkness on all forms of life

Writer Paul Bogard discusses the importance of the night sky and the impact of darkness on all forms of life in his book "The End of Night: Searching for Natural Darkness in an Age of Artificial Light." (27:19)

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
John Wells
KPCW Co-Host
John Wells
KPCW Co-Host