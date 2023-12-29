Cool Science Radio | December 28, 2023

Co-hosts John Wells, Katie Mullaly, and Lynn Ware Peek look back at some of their favorite interviews from the year:

Can quantum computing solve humanity's biggest problems?

Theoretical physicist Michio Kaku talks about his new book, “Quantum Supremacy: How The Quantum Computer Revolution Will Change Everything.” (0:57)

Writer Paul Bogard explains impact of darkness on all forms of life

Writer Paul Bogard discusses the importance of the night sky and the impact of darkness on all forms of life in his book "The End of Night: Searching for Natural Darkness in an Age of Artificial Light." (27:19)