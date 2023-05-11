© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
cool_science.jpg
Cool Science Radio

Can quantum computing solve humanity's biggest problems?

By John Wells,
Katie MullalyLynn Ware Peek
Published May 11, 2023 at 12:12 PM MDT
Michio Kaku.png

Michio Kaku is a professor of physics at the City University of New York and the cofounder of string field theory. Kaku joins this morning to talk about his new book "Quantum Supremacy: How the Quantum Computer Revolution Will Change Everything."

The runaway success of the microchip processor may be reaching its end but humanity’s next great technological achievement — quantum computing — is coming our way and may unlock our deepest mysteries of science and solve some of humanity’s biggest problems, like global warming, world hunger, and incurable disease.

Cool Science Radio
John Wells
KPCW Co-Host
See stories by John Wells
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek