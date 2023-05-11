Can quantum computing solve humanity's biggest problems?

Michio Kaku is a professor of physics at the City University of New York and the cofounder of string field theory. Kaku joins this morning to talk about his new book "Quantum Supremacy: How the Quantum Computer Revolution Will Change Everything."

The runaway success of the microchip processor may be reaching its end but humanity’s next great technological achievement — quantum computing — is coming our way and may unlock our deepest mysteries of science and solve some of humanity’s biggest problems, like global warming, world hunger, and incurable disease.

