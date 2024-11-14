Cool Science Radio | November 14, 2024 By Katie Mullaly, Lynn Ware Peek Published November 14, 2024 at 11:39 AM MST Listen • 51:43 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify RSS KPCW Renowned researcher, physician and neuroscience professor Godfrey Pearlson talks about the science of weed. Is it a cure-all? A toxic, addictive substance? Or something in between? (0:48)Jasmine Smith, CEO of Rejuve.AI, shares their new app, now in beta testing, intended to help you reduce your biological age. (27:38)