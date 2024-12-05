Cool Science Radio | December 5, 2024 By Katie Mullaly, Lynn Ware Peek Published December 5, 2024 at 2:08 PM MST Listen • 54:10 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify RSS KPCW Writer Dava Sobel shines a spotlight on the remarkable Marie Curie in her new book, "The Elements of Marie Curie: How the Glow of Radium Lit a Path for Women in Science." (0:48)Journalist Vince Beiser explores the global hunt for cobalt, lithium, nickel, copper, and other metals that power our electro-digital existence in his new book, "Power Metal: The Race for the Resources that Will Shape the Future." (25:19)