Cool Science Radio | December 12, 2024 By Katie Mullaly, Lynn Ware Peek Published December 12, 2024 at 1:36 PM MST KPCW Summit Land Conservancy's Conservation Leadership Interns Lauren Page and Alana McClements talk about the science of saving land. (1:01)Imagine what it would be like to surf the rings of Saturn or golf on the Moon with John Moores, co-author of the new book "Daydreaming in the Solar System: Surfing Saturn's Rings, Golfing on the Moon, and Other Adventures in Space Exploration." (26:06)