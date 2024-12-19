Cool Science Radio | December 19, 2024 By Katie Mullaly, Lynn Ware Peek Published December 19, 2024 at 5:21 PM MST Listen • 47:49 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify RSS KPCW NASA research astrophysicist Dr. Grant Mitchell reveals how NASA's Parker Solar Probe is set to make history on Dec. 24 with its deepest dive into the corona of the sun. (00:51)Chad Orzel, associate professor of physics and astronomy, explores the history of time keeping and the very human need to know what part of the day you’re experiencing, or what time it is. (19:36)