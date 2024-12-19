Humans have been tracking time, well, throughout time. From monolithic structures to mark seasonal events, to sun dials to indicate what part of the day you’re experiencing, to atomic clocks that measure micro-seconds, the ways we have measured time are as broad as the time between these methods.

But what is time anyway and why have we felt the need to track it? Chad Orzel , associate professor of physics and astronomy at Union College in Schenectady, NY, and author of the book "A Brief History of Timekeeping" explains humanity's desire to measure time.