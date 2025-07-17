Cool Science Radio | July 17, 2025 By Lynn Ware Peek, Scott Greenberg Published July 17, 2025 at 1:02 PM MDT Listen • 53:06 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Ferris Jabr shares his bestselling book “Becoming Earth,” which explores the interconnectedness between the Earth and everything that lives on the planet. (1:02)Elliot Lichtman talks about his new book, “The Computer Always Wins.” In it, he teaches powerful computer science concepts by using common games like tic-tac-toe. (26:55)