Making computer science fun through games you already know

In "The Computer Always Wins," Elliot Lichtman teaches some of computer science’s most powerful concepts in a refreshingly accessible way: exploring them through word games, board games and strategy games you already know.

Elliot teaches recursion by playing tic-tac-toe, efficient search through puzzle games like Sudoku and Wordle and machine learning by way of the playground classic rock-paper-scissors.

The book is designed for advanced middle and high school readers, as well as the teachers and parents who work to inspire them.