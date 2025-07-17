© 2025 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Making computer science fun through games you already know

Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published July 17, 2025 at 12:54 PM MDT
In "The Computer Always Wins," Elliot Lichtman teaches some of computer science’s most powerful concepts in a refreshingly accessible way: exploring them through word games, board games and strategy games you already know.

Elliot teaches recursion by playing tic-tac-toe, efficient search through puzzle games like Sudoku and Wordle and machine learning by way of the playground classic rock-paper-scissors.

The book is designed for advanced middle and high school readers, as well as the teachers and parents who work to inspire them.

Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
