Cool Science Radio | August 7, 2025 By Lynn Ware Peek, Scott Greenberg Published August 7, 2025 at 3:22 PM MDT Listen • 50:16 Jason Cryan, executive director and entomologist at the Natural History Museum of Utah, highlights the upcoming BugFest, a big celebration of some of Utah's tiniest residents. (01:09)University of Utah professor of physics and astronomy Anil Seth shares the remarkable discovery he and his team made using two decades of imaging from the Hubble Space Telescope. (25:38)