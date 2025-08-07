From pollinators to predators: Discussing BugFest's return

BugFest returns to the Natural History Museum of Utah on August 9 and 10 for its sixth year, offering a weekend of hands-on workshops, edible insect tastings and fascinating displays, all in celebration of the incredible bugs that call Utah home.

Natural History Museum Executive Director Jason Cryan talks all about BugFest, insect biodiversity, and why these tiny creatures deserve a big celebration.

Cryan is an evolutionary biologist and entomologist with more than two decades of museum experience. He has conducted insect research across more than 20 tropical countries. His passion for plant-feeding insects like planthoppers and treehoppers brings a unique perspective to this lively discussion about Utah’s smallest residents and the museum’s mission to connect science with the public.