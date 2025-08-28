© 2025 KPCW

Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

Cool Science Radio | August 28, 2025

By Scott Greenberg,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published August 28, 2025 at 1:31 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
KPCW

Journalist and author Rebecca Tuhus-Dubrow explores the surprising bipartisan support for nuclear power, its ties to nuclear weapons and how environmentalists are rethinking their stance on the technology. (0:48)

And energy attorney Jeff Merrifield, former Nuclear Regulatory Commissioner, explains how next-generation nuclear technologies are being designed for everything from powering data centers and military bases to fueling space exploration. (25:20)

