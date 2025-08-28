Cool Science Radio | August 28, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Journalist and author Rebecca Tuhus-Dubrow explores the surprising bipartisan support for nuclear power, its ties to nuclear weapons and how environmentalists are rethinking their stance on the technology. (0:48)
And energy attorney Jeff Merrifield, former Nuclear Regulatory Commissioner, explains how next-generation nuclear technologies are being designed for everything from powering data centers and military bases to fueling space exploration. (25:20)