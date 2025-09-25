Cool Science Radio | September 25, 2025
- Author and digital restoration expert Andy Saunders takes us inside "Gemini and Mercury Remastered," his new book that brings NASA’s earliest human spaceflights vividly back to life with newly recovered images and stories that capture both the triumphs and the dangers of America’s first steps into space. (1:08)
- Radiation therapy has been a cornerstone of cancer treatment for more than a century, but researchers at Carleton University are working to make it safer and more effective. Physicists Sangeeta Murugkar and Rowan Thomson share how their team is combining physics, health sciences and bioinformatics to create more precise, personalized treatments for cancer patients. (25:41)