Personalized radiation therapy could transform cancer care

Radiation therapy has helped millions of cancer patients for more than a century, but it is not perfect. At Carleton University in Ottawa, physicists Sangeeta Murugkar and Rowan Thomson are working to change that.

Their research combines physics, biology, and advanced imaging tools to see how individual cells respond to radiation in real time. This knowledge could make treatments more precise, reducing side effects and improving results for patients.

Murugkar and Thomson discuss how their groundbreaking work could transform radiation therapy, why understanding low-dose effects matters and how a multidisciplinary approach is opening the door to more personalized cancer care.