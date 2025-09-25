© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

Personalized radiation therapy could transform cancer care

By Scott Greenberg,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published September 25, 2025 at 12:09 PM MDT
Photos of Rowan Thomson and Sangeeta Murugkar
Carleton University
Rowan Thomson and Sangeeta Murugkar

Radiation therapy has helped millions of cancer patients for more than a century, but it is not perfect. At Carleton University in Ottawa, physicists Sangeeta Murugkar and Rowan Thomson are working to change that.

Their research combines physics, biology, and advanced imaging tools to see how individual cells respond to radiation in real time. This knowledge could make treatments more precise, reducing side effects and improving results for patients.

Murugkar and Thomson discuss how their groundbreaking work could transform radiation therapy, why understanding low-dose effects matters and how a multidisciplinary approach is opening the door to more personalized cancer care.

Cool Science Radio
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek