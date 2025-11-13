Cool Science Radio | November 13, 2025
- Science journalist Asher Elbein explores a radical new theory that life’s complexity may have emerged more than once on Earth. New evidence from billion-year-old Gabonese fossils could rewrite evolutionary history. (1:25)
- Long-time tech industry insider and Park City resident Don Stanger discusses the growing reliance on microchips throughout just about every major industry in the U.S. He tackles the evolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the U.S. and how it is interconnected with the microchip industry. (29:40)