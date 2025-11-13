Park City resident on microchips and the coming AI revolution

In 1967, Don Stanger joined IBM in Riverside, California. After holding a variety of sales and marketing positions, he became IBM branch manager in Central Missouri in 1981. In 1983, He became director of marketing and business development for IBM China and moved his family to Tokyo, Japan.

In that role, he led the team that conducted an executive briefing in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for PRC Zhao Ziyang’s Cabinet and launched the first Chinese language personal computer. During his time in China, he worked closely with Jiang Zemin who was head of China’s computer industry. Jiang became the leader of the PRC in 1989. He returned to the US in 1986 and led International Marketing for IBM US.

Don left IBM in 1992 to become President of ENCOMPASS (logistics information systems for global companies) in Cary, North Carolina. In 2000, he founded The Transnational Group LLC, which provides business and marketing strategy with a focus on international companies, including Fujitsu, SAS Institute and Georgia-Pacific.

Don enjoys fly fishing, downhill skiing, and finger-style acoustic guitar. He serves on the boards of Rotary Club of Park City, High Country Fly Fishers and BootUP. He lives with his wife, Bettina, in Park City, Utah.