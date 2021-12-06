© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour- December 6, 2021

Published December 6, 2021 at 10:12 AM MST
On today's Local News Hour : Park City Businesswoman Nathalie Pepito has details about a Town Hall meeting to discuss SB2004, Park City Treble Makers Renee Mox Hall has details on their holiday concert December 12th and the cancellation of the Park City Singers concert this year and PCHS Debate Team Noam Levinsky and Grant Murray talk about the season, the efforts to raise funds and some of their successes so far this year.

( 3:09 ) Takeaways from the Tech Center public input session
( 8:31) Park City Businesswoman Nathalie Pepito
( 17:30) “Grey ribbon committee” to formulate housing needs for local senior community
( 21:34)Park City Treble Makers Renee Mox Hall
( 28:33) PCHS Debate Team Noam Levinsky and Grant Murray
( 46:44 ) Park City School District directions on vaccine talk don’t align with health guidelines

Local News HourNathalie PepitoRenee Mox HallPark City Treble MakersPark City High School Debate Team
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
