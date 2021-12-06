On today's Local News Hour : Park City Businesswoman Nathalie Pepito has details about a Town Hall meeting to discuss SB2004, Park City Treble Makers Renee Mox Hall has details on their holiday concert December 12th and the cancellation of the Park City Singers concert this year and PCHS Debate Team Noam Levinsky and Grant Murray talk about the season, the efforts to raise funds and some of their successes so far this year.

Listen • 50:49