Local News Hour - December 13, 2021
Today's guests on the Local News Hour include: Summit County Health Dept. Director Phil Bondurant with a monthly update, Park City Ski and Snowboard Director of Ski Jumping and Ski Mountaineering Adam Loomis and Pete Stoughton talking about upcoming events and Park City Education Foundation Executive Director Abby McNulty has an update on programs offered by the foundation.
( 6:46) UDOT doesn't have resources to plow Marsac during snowstorms
( 10:46) Summit County Health Dept. Director Phil Bondurant
( 27:59) Park City Ski and Snowboard Director of Ski Jumping and Ski Mountaineering Adam Loomis and Pete Stoughton
( 39:03) Park City Education Foundation Executive Director Abby McNulty
( 47:44) Summit County misses on $25M grant for bus rapid transit