local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - December 13, 2021

Published December 13, 2021 at 10:26 AM MST
Today's guests on the Local News Hour include: Summit County Health Dept. Director Phil Bondurant with a monthly update, Park City Ski and Snowboard Director of Ski Jumping and Ski Mountaineering Adam Loomis and Pete Stoughton talking about upcoming events and Park City Education Foundation Executive Director Abby McNulty has an update on programs offered by the foundation.

( 6:46) UDOT doesn't have resources to plow Marsac during snowstorms
( 10:46) Summit County Health Dept. Director Phil Bondurant
( 27:59) Park City Ski and Snowboard Director of Ski Jumping and Ski Mountaineering Adam Loomis and Pete Stoughton
( 39:03) Park City Education Foundation Executive Director Abby McNulty
( 47:44) Summit County misses on $25M grant for bus rapid transit

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
