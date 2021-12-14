© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - December 14, 2021

Published December 14, 2021 at 9:37 AM MST
On today's Local News Hour : Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, which includes a discussion on an amended development agreement for Park City Junction – the Dakota Pacific development at Kimball Junction, Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation CEO Colin Hilton has the latest on Olympic bid effort and opening of the winter season at the Utah Olympic Park
and Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter has an update on the services the organization is offering for the holiday season.

( 4:17) Wasatch County Council to take up RV park, snowmobile ordinance, development projects
( 6:11) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher
( 23:31) Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation CEO Colin Hilton
( 39:34) Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob

