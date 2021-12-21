© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - December 21, 2021

Published December 21, 2021 at 9:31 AM MST
Today's Local News Hour guests include: The new Executive Director of Connect Summit County Julya Sembrat who talks about her new position, University of Utah Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute Senior Demographer Emily Harris has details on Utah's latest population estimates - the highest rate of growth since 2017 and Outgoing Park City Mayor Andy Beerman looks back at his last 10 years serving the citizens of Park City.

( 4:45) Executive Director of Connect Summit County Julya Sembrat
( 15:09) The patrol union recently and resoundingly voted down Vail’s latest contract proposal.
( 18:40) Park City to pursue open space protections for over 500 acres of land on Iron Mountain
( 21:43) University of Utah Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute Senior Demographer Emily Harris
( 35:16) Park City Mayor Andy Beerman

Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
