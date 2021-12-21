-
University of Utah Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute Senior Demographer Emily Harris - December 21, 2021University of Utah Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute Senior Demographer Emily Harris has details on Utah's latest population estimates - the highest rate of growth since 2017.
-
Today's Local News Hour guests include: The new Executive Director of Connect Summit County Julya Sembrat who talks about her new position, University of Utah Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute Senior Demographer Emily Harris has details on Utah's latest population estimates - the highest rate of growth since 2017 and Outgoing Park City Mayor Andy Beerman looks back at his last 10 years serving the citizens of Park City.