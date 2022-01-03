© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - January 3, 2022

Published January 3, 2022 at 9:46 AM MST
On today's Local News Hour : Wasatch County MIDA Liaison Mike Davis has an update on his new position and what's ahead for 2022 and Emily Bell McCormick Organizer of the Policy Project which is trying to get menstrual products in all public school restrooms.

( 6:08) Wasatch County MIDA Liaison Mike Davis
( 21:45) Summit County shows a 100% first dose COVID-19 vaccination rate, the county health department says that doesn’t tell the whole story
( 25:38) Roaring economy is the top story of 2021, Summit County manager says
( 30:20) Heber Valley Airport traffic increases with tourism, population boom
( 32:34) Park City Mayor-elect Nann Worel's son passes away
( 34:57) The story of Park City real estate in 2021 is one that involves zeros. A lot of zeros. Billions in sales every year? Nope. Not anymore.
( 38:04) Emily Bell McCormick Organizer of the Policy Project

Local News HourMIDAMike DavisEmily Bell McCormickThe Policy Project
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
