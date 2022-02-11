© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour - February 11, 2022

Published February 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM MST
On today's Local News Hour guests include: Park City Mayor Nann Worel has a recap from the council's two day retreat this week, South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughn has an update from this month's board meeting and Communications Strategic Advisor for Dominion Energy Jorgan Hofeling has detials on a program that every Utahn can reduce their carbon footprint.

( 5:25) Hundreds gather at Utah Olympic Park to cheer on athletes in Beijing
( 8:53 ) Blake Moore's plans for a J1 visa program in Utah
( 11:16) New webpage displays COVID-19 cases in Wasatch county schools
( 13:13) Park City Mayor Nann Worel has a recap from the council's two day retreat this week.
( 26:49) South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughn
( 39:30) Communications Strategic Advisor for Dominion Energy Jorgan Hofeling
( 46:23) Park City Mountain Resort tries a new parking and traffic management program

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
