Local News Hour - February 11, 2022
On today's Local News Hour guests include: Park City Mayor Nann Worel has a recap from the council's two day retreat this week, South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughn has an update from this month's board meeting and Communications Strategic Advisor for Dominion Energy Jorgan Hofeling has detials on a program that every Utahn can reduce their carbon footprint.
( 5:25) Hundreds gather at Utah Olympic Park to cheer on athletes in Beijing
( 8:53 ) Blake Moore's plans for a J1 visa program in Utah
( 11:16) New webpage displays COVID-19 cases in Wasatch county schools
( 13:13) Park City Mayor Nann Worel has a recap from the council's two day retreat this week.
( 26:49) South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughn
( 39:30) Communications Strategic Advisor for Dominion Energy Jorgan Hofeling
( 46:23) Park City Mountain Resort tries a new parking and traffic management program