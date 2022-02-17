© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - February 17, 2022

Published February 17, 2022 at 9:48 AM MST
On today's Local News Hour guest include: Summit County Council Member Malena Stevens recaps Wednesday's meeting, Park City Special Events and Economic Programs Manager Jenny Dirsen and PCMR Sr. Director of Base Operations Mike Lewis with details for parking and traffic flow in advance of Presidents Day and Park City Film Director Katy Wang has with a monthly update.

( 4:38) Swastika, slur, dozens of other incidents prompt Jewish community to call for change in Park City schools
( 9:44) Summit County Council Member Malena Stevens
( 27:01) Park City Special Events and Economic Programs Manager Jenny Dirsen and PCMR Sr. Director of Base Operations Mike Lewis
( 43:12) Park City Film Director Katy Wang
( 48:59) Update on Park City Planning Commison's Wednesday meeting

Summit County CommissionMalena StevensJenny DiersenMike LewisKaty WangPark City FilmPark City Mountain ResortPark City Special Events
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
