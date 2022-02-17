Local News Hour - February 17, 2022
On today's Local News Hour guest include: Summit County Council Member Malena Stevens recaps Wednesday's meeting, Park City Special Events and Economic Programs Manager Jenny Dirsen and PCMR Sr. Director of Base Operations Mike Lewis with details for parking and traffic flow in advance of Presidents Day and Park City Film Director Katy Wang has with a monthly update.
( 4:38) Swastika, slur, dozens of other incidents prompt Jewish community to call for change in Park City schools
( 9:44) Summit County Council Member Malena Stevens
( 27:01) Park City Special Events and Economic Programs Manager Jenny Dirsen and PCMR Sr. Director of Base Operations Mike Lewis
( 43:12) Park City Film Director Katy Wang
( 48:59) Update on Park City Planning Commison's Wednesday meeting