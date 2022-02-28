© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - Frebuary 28 , 2022

Published February 28, 2022 at 10:21 AM MST
On today's Local News Hour guests include: (8:10)Park City Historic Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks has an update from this month's HPCA board meeting, (20:53)Park City Ski & Snowboard update with Director of Freestyle Devo Team Ryan Devine and (29:48) Park City Chamber of Commerce |Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff and Morgan Mingle– the new Director of Sustainable Tourism have an update on the Sustainable Tourism plan.

(5:20) The filing window for local elections opens Monday. Here’s a look at who’s in so far.
(16:46) Planning commission says pickleball code changes need more time
(19:17) Man dies at Park City Mountain Resort
( 19:52) Elizabeth Smart to speak at Wasatch County Community Issues Conference
(27:14) Summit County Council requests development moratorium discussion

Local News Hour Historic Park City AllianceGinger WicksPark City Ski & SnowboardRyan DevinePark City Chamber of Commerce/Convention & Visitors BureauJennifer WesselhoffMorgan Mingle
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
