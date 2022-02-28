Local News Hour - Frebuary 28 , 2022
Ways To Subscribe
On today's Local News Hour guests include: (8:10)Park City Historic Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks has an update from this month's HPCA board meeting, (20:53)Park City Ski & Snowboard update with Director of Freestyle Devo Team Ryan Devine and (29:48) Park City Chamber of Commerce |Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff and Morgan Mingle– the new Director of Sustainable Tourism have an update on the Sustainable Tourism plan.
(5:20) The filing window for local elections opens Monday. Here’s a look at who’s in so far.
(16:46) Planning commission says pickleball code changes need more time
(19:17) Man dies at Park City Mountain Resort
( 19:52) Elizabeth Smart to speak at Wasatch County Community Issues Conference
(27:14) Summit County Council requests development moratorium discussion