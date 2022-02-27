© 2022 KPCW

Elizabeth Smart to speak at Wasatch County Community Issues Conference

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published February 27, 2022 at 7:08 PM MST
smart.jpg
Elizabeth Smart

The 32nd annual Wasatch County Community Issues Conference is this week, headlined by a local survivor of a high-profile kidnapping.

The Community Issues Conference is Tuesday at Wasatch High School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

10 workshops will cover topics including self defense, the meaning of happiness and vaping, as well as other health risks young people face.

Keynote speaker Elizabeth Smart will share the story of being kidnapped and held for nine months at age 14. Her message is about how people can overcome even extreme adversity to claim the futures they want.

After her address, the workshops will begin.

The event’s free to the public. Sponsors are Wasatch County Parks & Recreation, the Wasatch County Health Department, the Wasatch School District and Wasatch Behavioral Health.

For high school students, it’s an opportunity for three hours of attendance credit, or six hours if they bring a parent.

For more information, go to wasatchparksandrec.com.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
