Local News Hour - March 4, 2022

On today's Local News Hour the guests include: (7:27) Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt has an update on development projects throughout the county, (22:42) Park City Councilmember Becca Gerber has a recap of last night's meeting and (39:10 ) Marketing Director For Utah Symphony Utah Opera Meredith Laing and Vice President of Marketing for Deer Valley Resort Coleen Reardon with details on the 18th annual Deer Valley Music Festival.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.