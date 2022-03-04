© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - March 4, 2022

Published March 4, 2022 at 9:52 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's Local News Hour the guests include: (7:27) Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt has an update on development projects throughout the county, (22:42) Park City Councilmember Becca Gerber has a recap of last night's meeting and (39:10 ) Marketing Director For Utah Symphony Utah Opera Meredith Laing and Vice President of Marketing for Deer Valley Resort Coleen Reardon with details on the 18th annual Deer Valley Music Festival.

( 3:40) Summit County councilor says bill is targeted at Dakota Pacific development, calls it ‘despicable’ (updated)
(37:08) FBI offers Teen Academy for high school kids

Tags

Local News Hour Summit CountyPat PuttPark City City CouncilBecca GerberUtah Symphony Utah OperaMeredith LaingDeer Valley Music Festival
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher