Local News Hour - March 18, 2022

The Local News Hour with Michelle Deininger covering Leslie Thatcher on March 18, 2022.

(05:57) Park City Council decries attacks against staff and planning commission as it reviews Deer Valley plans

(09:46) Amber Neben, Keynote speaker for the 27th annual Leadership Community Lecture, and Myles Rademan, Leadership Founder.

(21:24 ) Park City Councilmember Max Doilney has a recap of last night's meeting.

(36:37) PCMR Sr. Director of Base Operations Mike Lewis and Park City Municipal Special Events and Economic Programs Manager Jenny Diersen have the latest on the parking and traffic management plan.

(46:35) Park City offers discounted rain collecting barrels to residents