© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - March 18, 2022

Published March 18, 2022 at 9:55 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Local News Hour with Michelle Deininger covering Leslie Thatcher on March 18, 2022.
(09:46) Amber Neben, Keynote speaker for the 27th annual Leadership Community Lecture, and Myles Rademan, Leadership Founder.
(21:24 ) Park City Councilmember Max Doilney has a recap of last night's meeting.
(36:37) PCMR Sr. Director of Base Operations Mike Lewis and Park City Municipal Special Events and Economic Programs Manager Jenny Diersen have the latest on the parking and traffic management plan.

The Local News Hour with Michelle Deininger covering Leslie Thatcher on March 18, 2022.
(05:57) Park City Council decries attacks against staff and planning commission as it reviews Deer Valley plans
(09:46) Amber Neben, Keynote speaker for the 27th annual Leadership Community Lecture, and Myles Rademan, Leadership Founder.
(21:24 ) Park City Councilmember Max Doilney has a recap of last night's meeting.
(36:37) PCMR Sr. Director of Base Operations Mike Lewis and Park City Municipal Special Events and Economic Programs Manager Jenny Diersen have the latest on the parking and traffic management plan.
(46:35) Park City offers discounted rain collecting barrels to residents

Tags

Local News Hour Amber NebenMyles RademanMax DoilneyPark City City CouncilPCMRMike LewisJenny Diersen
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
See stories by Michelle Deininger