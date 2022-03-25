Local News Hour - March 25, 2022

On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (10:05) Kristin McHugh, Operational Manager of the Park City Behavioral Health Clinic and Michelle Pace, Operational Director of Outpatient Clinics for the Huntsman Mental Health Institute have details about the local clinic, (23:59) Wasatch County School District Board Member Kim Dickerson and Future Schools Project Committee member Darryl Bosshardt discuss last night's board meeting and the ongoing master planning process for school facilities and (39:02) Author Jean Oelwang talks about her newly published book, Partnering: Forge the Deep Connections That Make Great Things Happen.
