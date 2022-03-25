© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - March 25, 2022

Published March 25, 2022 at 10:03 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (10:05) Kristin McHugh, Operational Manager of the Park City Behavioral Health Clinic and Michelle Pace, Operational Director of Outpatient Clinics for the Huntsman Mental Health Institute have details about the local clinic, (23:59) Wasatch County School District Board Member Kim Dickerson and Future Schools Project Committee member Darryl Bosshardt discuss last night's board meeting and the ongoing master planning process for school facilities and (39:02) Author Jean Oelwang talks about her newly published book, Partnering: Forge the Deep Connections That Make Great Things Happen.

(05:05) Pond skimming returns to PCMR (with gallery)
(06:09) Deer Valley to host freestyle mogul championships after location change
(07:17) Park City Planning Commission approves pickleball amendments
(22:29) Parkite Mikayla Willis in critical condition after crash

Tags

Local News Hour Park City Behavioral Health Clinic Kristin McHugh Huntsman Mental Health Institute Michelle PaceWasatch County School DistrictKim DickersonFuture Schools ProjectDarryl BosshardtPartnering: Forge the Deep Connections That Make Great Things HappenJean Oelwang
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher