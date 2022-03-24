Deer Valley to host freestyle mogul championships after location change

The 2022 Toyota U.S. Freestyle Championships were originally planned to take place at Palisades Tahoe in California. Because the resort didn’t have enough snow for the event, organizers changed the location to Deer Valley.

The public is invited to attend. Deer Valley spokesperson Emily Summers says they’ll have access to a viewing area with a walkway from the base area.

Competition begins Friday at 12:50 p.m. with the women’s moguls qualification and continues Saturday with men’s qualification at 10:15. The women’s final is at 1 p.m., followed by the men’s final.

Men’s and women’s dual moguls events begin Sunday morning at 10:40 and wrap up in the afternoon.

The competitions will take place on Deer Valley’s Champion run, where Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle World Cup events were held in January.

Local athletes competing include Deer Valley’s own Brad Wilson, a three-time Olympian who has said he’ll retire after this season. Olympic silver medalist Jaelin Kauf is also expected to compete.