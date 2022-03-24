© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Deer Valley to host freestyle mogul championships after location change

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published March 24, 2022 at 12:17 PM MDT
mogul photo DV.jpg
Credit Deer Valley
/
An American mogul freestyle skier takes a run on Deer Valley's Champion course at the 2022 Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle World Cup in January.

Starting Friday and running through the weekend, Deer Valley will host the U.S. freestyle mogul championships.

The 2022 Toyota U.S. Freestyle Championships were originally planned to take place at Palisades Tahoe in California. Because the resort didn’t have enough snow for the event, organizers changed the location to Deer Valley.

The public is invited to attend. Deer Valley spokesperson Emily Summers says they’ll have access to a viewing area with a walkway from the base area.

Competition begins Friday at 12:50 p.m. with the women’s moguls qualification and continues Saturday with men’s qualification at 10:15. The women’s final is at 1 p.m., followed by the men’s final.

Men’s and women’s dual moguls events begin Sunday morning at 10:40 and wrap up in the afternoon.

The competitions will take place on Deer Valley’s Champion run, where Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle World Cup events were held in January.

Local athletes competing include Deer Valley’s own Brad Wilson, a three-time Olympian who has said he’ll retire after this season. Olympic silver medalist Jaelin Kauf is also expected to compete.

DV schedule.jpg

Tags

Local News Deer Valley
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter