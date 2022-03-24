Pond skimming returns to PCMR (with gallery)

The resort announced Thursday pond skimming will be held this year at the base of Eagle lift Saturday, April 2. In past years, the event was held outside the Red Pine Lodge on the Canyons Village side of Park City Mountain Resort.

Skiers and riders, dressed up in costumes, build up speed as they soar down a slope that levels out onto a pond. Ideally, the participant has enough speed and balance to skim across the water to the other side. Many times, the ride ends with a splash.

There will be competitions for best costume, biggest splash and crowd favorite. Contestants can register for free at parkcitymountain.com.

The event is free for spectators, according to a press release from the resort, which also says there’ll be a DJ on hand to entertain the crowd.

The last time the resort hosted a pond skimming event was in 2018. The 2019 event was canceled because the plastic liners that form the base of the pond were ripped as the pond was being filled.

This year’s event starts at 1 p.m. Participants should be there by noon.