© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Pond skimming returns to PCMR (with gallery)

KPCW | By Alexander Cramer
Published March 24, 2022 at 12:08 PM MDT
1 of 26  — 2018 Pond Skimming .jpg
2 of 26  — 2017 Pond Skimming/2017 Pond Skimming at PCMR Canyons Village 5.JPG
3 of 26  — 2017 Pond Skimming/2017 Pond Skimming at PCMR Canyons Village 1.JPG
4 of 26  — 2017 Pond Skimming/2017 Pond Skimming at PCMR Canyons Village 7.JPG
5 of 26  — 2017 Pond Skimming/2017 Pond Skimming at PCMR Canyons Village 9.JPG
6 of 26  — 2017 Pond Skimming/2017 Pond Skimming at PCMR Canyons Village 6.JPG
7 of 26  — 2017 Pond Skimming/2017 Pond Skimming at PCMR Canyons Village 8.JPG
8 of 26  — 2017 Pond Skimming/2017 Pond Skimming at PCMR Canyons Village 10.JPG
9 of 26  — 2017 Pond Skimming/2017 Pond Skimming at PCMR Canyons Village 2.JPG
10 of 26  — 2017 Pond Skimming/2017 Pond Skimming at PCMR Canyons Village 3.JPG
11 of 26  — 2017 Pond Skimming/2017 Pond Skimming at PCMR Canyons Village 4.JPG
12 of 26  — 20180407-5Q7A1345.jpg
Scenes from 2017 & 2018 Pond Skimming at Canyons Village
KPCW
13 of 26  — 20180407-5Q7A1336.jpg
Scenes from 2017 & 2018 Pond Skimming at Canyons Village
KPCW
14 of 26  — 20180407-5Q7A1255 (2).jpg
Scenes from 2017 & 2018 Pond Skimming at Canyons Village
KPCW
15 of 26  — 20180407-5Q7A1281 (2).jpg
Scenes from 2017 & 2018 Pond Skimming at Canyons Village
KPCW
16 of 26  — 20180407-IMG_0490.jpg
Scenes from 2017 & 2018 Pond Skimming at Canyons Village
KPCW
17 of 26  — 20180407-IMG_0445.jpg
Scenes from 2017 & 2018 Pond Skimming at Canyons Village
KPCW
18 of 26  — 20180407-5Q7A1366.jpg
Scenes from 2017 & 2018 Pond Skimming at Canyons Village
KPCW
19 of 26  — 20180407-5Q7A1375.jpg
Scenes from 2017 & 2018 Pond Skimming at Canyons Village
KPCW
20 of 26  — 20180407-5Q7A1362.jpg
Scenes from 2017 & 2018 Pond Skimming at Canyons Village
KPCW
21 of 26  — 20180407-5Q7A1384.jpg
Scenes from 2017 & 2018 Pond Skimming at Canyons Village
KPCW
22 of 26  — 20180407-5Q7A1354.jpg
Scenes from 2017 & 2018 Pond Skimming at Canyons Village
KPCW
23 of 26  — 20180407-5Q7A1365.jpg
Scenes from 2017 & 2018 Pond Skimming at Canyons Village
KPCW
24 of 26  — 20180407-5Q7A1353.jpg
Scenes from 2017 & 2018 Pond Skimming at Canyons Village
KPCW
25 of 26  — 20180407-5Q7A1355.jpg
Scenes from 2017 & 2018 Pond Skimming at Canyons Village
KPCW
26 of 26  — 20180407-5Q7A1349.jpg
Scenes from 2017 & 2018 Pond Skimming at Canyons Village
KPCW

Pond skimming is back at Park City Mountain for the first time since 2018, but this time at a different location.

The resort announced Thursday pond skimming will be held this year at the base of Eagle lift Saturday, April 2. In past years, the event was held outside the Red Pine Lodge on the Canyons Village side of Park City Mountain Resort.

Skiers and riders, dressed up in costumes, build up speed as they soar down a slope that levels out onto a pond. Ideally, the participant has enough speed and balance to skim across the water to the other side. Many times, the ride ends with a splash.

There will be competitions for best costume, biggest splash and crowd favorite. Contestants can register for free at parkcitymountain.com.

The event is free for spectators, according to a press release from the resort, which also says there’ll be a DJ on hand to entertain the crowd.

The last time the resort hosted a pond skimming event was in 2018. The 2019 event was canceled because the plastic liners that form the base of the pond were ripped as the pond was being filled.

This year’s event starts at 1 p.m. Participants should be there by noon.

Park City
Alexander Cramer
Alexander joined KPCW in 2021 after two years reporting on Summit County for The Park Record. While there, he won many awards for covering issues ranging from school curriculum to East Side legacy agriculture operations to land-use disputes. He arrived in Utah by way of Madison, Wisconsin, and western Massachusetts, with stints living in other areas across the country and world. When not attending a public meeting or trying to figure out what a PID is, Alexander enjoys skiing, reading and watching the Celtics.
See stories by Alexander Cramer