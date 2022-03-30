Local News Hour - March 30, 2022
Ways To Subscribe
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include:
(07:21) Peace House Development Director Sally Tauber has details on the free screening of the Irish film "Herself," Thursday 7 pm at the Santy Auditorium, (21:20) Park City Managers Matt Dias and Sarah Pierce have a preview of this week's city council meeting, and (39:21) North Summit Fire District Chief Ben Nielsen introduces himself to the community and talks about how he plans to rebuild the district.
(03:57) Summit County Councilors want Park City to scrap Quinn’s Junction park and ride
(13:23) Park City school board authorizes $42M in bonds
(15:32) County Attorney, law enforcement officials to train school employees on reporting abuse
(17:38) Park City sports organizations use SafeSport to keep athletes safe