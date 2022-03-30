© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - March 30, 2022

Published March 30, 2022 at 10:02 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 03-30-22.png

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include:
(07:21) Peace House Development Director Sally Tauber has details on the free screening of the Irish film "Herself," Thursday 7 pm at the Santy Auditorium, (21:20) Park City Managers Matt Dias and Sarah Pierce have a preview of this week's city council meeting, and (39:21) North Summit Fire District Chief Ben Nielsen introduces himself to the community and talks about how he plans to rebuild the district.

(03:57) Summit County Councilors want Park City to scrap Quinn’s Junction park and ride
(13:23) Park City school board authorizes $42M in bonds
(15:32) County Attorney, law enforcement officials to train school employees on reporting abuse
(17:38) Park City sports organizations use SafeSport to keep athletes safe

Tags

Local News Hour Sally TauberPeace HouseHerselfJim Santy AuditoriumMatt DiasPark City City CouncilSarah PierceBen NielsenNorth Summit Fire District
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher