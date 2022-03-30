Ben Nielson

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include:(07:21) Peace House Development Director Sally Tauber has details on the free screening of the Irish film "Herself," Thursday 7 pm at the Santy Auditorium, (21:20) Park City Managers Matt Dias and Sarah Pierce have a preview of this week's city council meeting, and (39:21) North Summit Fire District Chief Ben Nielsen introduces himself to the community and talks about how he plans to rebuild the district.

Listen • 49:14