Ben Nielson

  • North Summit Fire District trucks
    Ben Nielson, North Summit Fire District Chief - March 30, 2022
    Leslie Thatcher
    North Summit Fire District Chief Ben Nielson introduces himself to the community and talks about how he plans to rebuild the district.
  • LNH 03-30-22.png
    Local News Hour - March 30, 2022
    Leslie Thatcher
    On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include:(07:21) Peace House Development Director Sally Tauber has details on the free screening of the Irish film "Herself," Thursday 7 pm at the Santy Auditorium, (21:20) Park City Managers Matt Dias and Sarah Pierce have a preview of this week's city council meeting, and (39:21) North Summit Fire District Chief Ben Nielsen introduces himself to the community and talks about how he plans to rebuild the district.