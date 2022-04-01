© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - April 1, 2022

Published April 1, 2022 at 9:36 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 04-01-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (02:59) Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt has an update on development projects throughout the county, (22:06) Park City Mayor Nann Worel has a recap of last night's council meeting and the joint city county meeting held on Tuesday and (38:59 ) Park City Senior Center President Cheryl Soshnik and newly hired Center Advocate Kelly Jacobs have an update on the senior center and future plans.

(19:34) Heber Valley residents comment on bypass, other proposals to decrease Main Street congestion
(48:46) Park City Deputy Manager David Everitt to leave city hall

Tags

Local News Hour Pat PuttSummit County Community DevelopmentNan WorelPark City Mayorpark city senior centerPark City Senior Citizenscheryl soshnikKelly JacobsPark City City CouncilSummit County Council
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher