Local News Hour - April 1, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (02:59) Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt has an update on development projects throughout the county, (22:06) Park City Mayor Nann Worel has a recap of last night's council meeting and the joint city county meeting held on Tuesday and (38:59 ) Park City Senior Center President Cheryl Soshnik and newly hired Center Advocate Kelly Jacobs have an update on the senior center and future plans.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.