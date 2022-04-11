© 2022 KPCW

Jon Parry

    Jon Parry of Weber Basin Water Conservancy District on New Water Regulations - April 11, 2022
    Leslie Thatcher
    Weber Basin Water Conservancy District Assistant Manager Jon Parry has details on new water regulations.
    Local News Hour - April 11, 2022
    Leslie Thatcher
    On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (09:55) Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant has a monthly update, including the end of the public health state of emergency, (25:15) Park City Ski and Snowboard Update with Director of Freeski Chris 'Hatch' Haslock and Head Comp XC coach Liz Stephen have details on summer programming and (38:21) Weber Basin Water Conservancy District Assistant Manager Jon Parry has details on new water regulations.