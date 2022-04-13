© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - April 13, 2022

Published April 13, 2022 at 10:24 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

On today's Local News Hour with Leslie Thatcher:

(06:18) - It’s ‘unclear’ if Tony Hsieh received preferential treatment from Park City government or police, new book says

(09:40) - Dr. Mairi Leining - newly named Executive Director and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Yoon Kim-Butterfield of People’s Health Clinic.

(22:10) - Park City Public Utilities Director Clint McAffee and Engineer Griffin Lloyd have details on the Marsac Ave. water line project that starts soon.

(32:16) - Vail reserves room for 441 employees in new Canyons housing complex

(35:28) - Summit County Health Department is moving on from COVID-19

(38:28) - New laws allow wild game meat donations, air rifle hunting regulations, and more in Utah

(41:22) - Property tax assessments back in front of Wasatch County Council this week

(43:34) - $50M bond talk tops Summit County Council agenda

()

Tags

Local News Hour Doug ClydeSummit County CouncilPark City InstituteAri IoannidesStacey Sayers
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher