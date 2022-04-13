Local News Hour - April 13, 2022
On today's Local News Hour with Leslie Thatcher:
(06:18) - It’s ‘unclear’ if Tony Hsieh received preferential treatment from Park City government or police, new book says
(09:40) - Dr. Mairi Leining - newly named Executive Director and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Yoon Kim-Butterfield of People’s Health Clinic.
(22:10) - Park City Public Utilities Director Clint McAffee and Engineer Griffin Lloyd have details on the Marsac Ave. water line project that starts soon.
(32:16) - Vail reserves room for 441 employees in new Canyons housing complex
(35:28) - Summit County Health Department is moving on from COVID-19
(38:28) - New laws allow wild game meat donations, air rifle hunting regulations, and more in Utah
(41:22) - Property tax assessments back in front of Wasatch County Council this week
(43:34) - $50M bond talk tops Summit County Council agenda
