$50M bond talk tops Summit County Council agenda

The Summit County Council is holding a regular meeting on Wednesday, April 13. The bulk of the public portion of the meeting is scheduled to start at 4:20 p.m., but the county notes that time is tentative.

The meeting will be at the Richins Building at Kimball Junction, 1885 W. Ute Blvd., and also streamed on Zoom and on the county’s Facebook page.

After starting the public portion of the meeting by considering hiring a full-time epidemiologist, the council will turn its attention to forming a new Open Space Advisory Committee. That discussion is tentatively scheduled to start at 4:40 p.m.

According to a proposed ordinance accompanying the agenda, the county is considering creating four new committees: three to represent geographic regions — North Summit, South Summit and the West Side — and an executive committee to screen recommendations from those committees and ultimately recommend projects to the county manager.

The object of the committees, which will have 21 total seats, is to create a decision-making process for how the county should spend the $50 million voters approved in November for conservation efforts.

It’s expected that money will be used to purchase land or conservation easements to prevent areas from being developed. No specific projects have been highlighted yet, though county councilors have stressed the importance of protecting the open space adjoining S.R. 248 as it approaches Kamas, known as the Kamas Meadow.

The council is also set to discuss amending its agreement with the High Valley Transit District to align with the district’s borrowing $10 million to build a new facility.

During the public comment portion of the meeting at 6 p.m., people are invited to speak about anything that’s not on the agenda and isn’t the subject of a pending land-use application. The county posts a list of instructions for those participating via Zoom that asks would-be commenters to register for the meeting using their first and last names and to click the “Raise Hand” button when they want to comment.

Comments can also be submitted in writing by emailing publiccomments@summitcounty.org. The deadline to submit written comments is noon Wednesday.