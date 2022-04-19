Local News Hour - April 19, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (07:54 ) Park City Song Summit founder Ben Anderson has the latest on this year's Song Summit, (22:41) Ryan Morley, a member of the One Utah Health Collaboration and (38:06) Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Deputy Summit County Manager Janna Young on this year's Earth Day events.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.