© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - April 19, 2022

Published April 19, 2022 at 10:15 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 04-19-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (07:54 ) Park City Song Summit founder Ben Anderson has the latest on this year's Song Summit, (22:41) Ryan Morley, a member of the One Utah Health Collaboration and (38:06) Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Deputy Summit County Manager Janna Young on this year's Earth Day events.

(3:38) Prominent politicians to visit Wasatch, Summit counties for Republican conventions
(05:48) Youth Sports Alliance details transportation plan for after-school programs
(48:11) This is what it sounds like when 7,000 fish flop into the Jordanelle Reservoir in 10 minutes

Tags

Local News Hour Park City Song SummitBen AndersonRyan MorleyOne Utah Health CollaborationRecycle UtahEarth DayCarolyn WawraJanna Young
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher