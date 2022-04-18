© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Youth Sports Alliance details transportation plan for after-school programs

KPCW | By Renai Bodley Miller
Published April 18, 2022 at 6:44 PM MDT
YSAlogo-Badge-Color.jpg
YSA
/

The Youth Sports Alliance is on track to set new records for participation in their after-school program this year. There’s one hurdle in the way – how to get kids from the classroom to their activities. But YSA has a plan.

The Youth Sports Alliance runs after-school programs for students from first through ninth grades. The programs introduce kids to sports and healthy activities, and counts some local Olympians as alumni like speed skater Casey Dawson, luge athlete Ashley Farquharson and Nordic Combined competitor Jared Shumate.

YSA serves more than 20 local schools in the Park City, South Summit and Wasatch County school districts. Executive Director Emily Fisher says the organization is on target to engage 2,000 students a year. Of those, 27% receive some sort of scholarship to help cover the cost of participation.

One of the program’s biggest costs is transportation, which includes picking up the kids from school and taking them to their activities.

"We’re one of the only programs that provides transportation on those early release days," Fisher says. "When we provide transportation our scholarship rate is about one in five students, when we don’t provide transportation it falls to one in 19 because working parents just can’t afford to leave their desks at 12:30pm and drive their kids around to all these awesome programs that we have.”

To solve the transportation dilemma, YSA formed the Jim Gaddis Endowment, named for the long-time Park City philanthropist, who helped start the Youth Sports Alliance twenty years ago.

"He started the Park City Ski Team he negotiated the deal for the NAC to have the land where they are, he’s done a ton of work for the University of Utah ski team," Fisher says. "If I were to list all of the things he has done and started in the Park City area we would be here all day.  He is an incredible man and an inspiration to me personally."

Fisher says the goal is to raise $2 million and use the interest off the money to cover annual transportation costs, which are around $80k a year. YSA has already raised $1 million. To find out how to donate, go to ysaparkcity.org. Renai Bodley Miller, KPCW News.

Tags

Local News Park City Youth Sports Alliance
Renai Bodley Miller
Renai Bodley Miller became General Manager of KPCW in June, 2017. Previously, she was a reporter at KPCW. Renai is a 25 year veteran of the television news business. She was a news producer in Roanoke, VA, Richmond, VA, Miami, FL, and Washington, DC before moving to Utah in 1996 to be the Executive Producer at KSTU Fox 13. In 1999, she was promoted to Vice President/News Director. Under Renai’s tenure, Fox 13 expanded its news coverage from 2.5 hours to 10 hours of news a day. She retired in July, 2015, to enjoy her new home in Park City; but she couldn’t stay out of a newsroom for long. Less than a month later she signed on with KPCW as a reporter, and less than two years later she was promoted to General Manager when Larry Warren retired.
See stories by Renai Bodley Miller