Prominent politicians to visit Wasatch, Summit counties for Republican conventions

Republicans in Wasatch and Summit counties are timing their conventions Tuesday evening so politicians in state and federal races can go first to one and then to the other.

The conventions are open to the public, though only delegates who have already been chosen by the local parties will be able to vote. There’s a contested race for Wasatch County Council, with Kim Facer, Mary Williams and Luke Searle vying for one seat. If one candidate gets 60% of the vote, they’ll win the nomination outright. Otherwise, the race will go to a primary election in June.

The first convention of the night is in Summit County. It’s scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. at the South Summit Middle School, 355 East 300 South, Kamas.

Summit County Republican Chair Karen Ballash said there’ll be an hour-and-a-half candidate meet-and-greet session. Ballash said she expects many prominent Republicans and candidates to attend, including U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, U.S. Representative John Curtis, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, local senators and representatives and challengers in many races.

Some will then make the move to Wasatch County, which is holding its convention at 7 p.m. at the Wasatch County Senior Center, 465 East 1200 South, Heber City.

Wasatch County Republican Vice-Chair Erik Rowland advised delegates to arrive an hour early, at 6 p.m. He said many of the same candidates Ballash mentioned said they’d also attend the convention in Heber.

Rowland said he expected about 200 people to come, and encouraged anyone who’s interested to do so.

“This is really what politics is about, it’s at the local level. This is where people can really get involved. I mean people say all the time, ‘Hey, what can I do? I want to be involved.’ Well, this is literally it. This is how you can get involved,” he said. “Whether you're with the Republican Party, whether you're with the Democratic Party, doesn't matter. These are designed for you to share your voice and to talk with other people, get to know candidates. This is as grassroots as it gets.”

Many races that span more than one county, including those for Utah State school board, Senate and House may be decided at the state convention on April 23.