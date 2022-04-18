© 2022 KPCW

This is what it sounds like when 7,000 fish flop into the Jordanelle Reservoir in 10 minutes

KPCW | By Alexander Cramer
Published April 18, 2022 at 4:19 PM MDT
Rainbow trout stocked into the Jordanelle Reservoir
Alexander Cramer
/
KPCW
Chris Crockett, a regional aquatics manager with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, shows one of the rainbow trout that biologists stocked into the Jordanelle Reservoir on Monday.

Rainbow trout in the thousands flowed out of a truck and into the Jordanelle Reservoir Monday morning, part of an operation to make the popular summertime attraction a family-friendly fishery.

The trout, which are about 12 inches long, came from a hatchery in Kamas. They arrived on the back of a truck in four specially designed tanks. The tanks had oxygen inputs and ports that attached each tank to a wide tube that ran the length of the truck bed. When biologist Barry Nielsen opened a valve, the fish whooshed down the tube and into their new reservoir home — including a few stragglers.

Chris Crockett, a regional aquatics manager with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, said there has been some sort of fish stocking in Utah for at least a century. He said this operation was done with local anglers in mind, and that it was a success. An osprey circling overhead looked like it agreed.

“If we're trying to make a family fishery, we want people to come out and catch fish pretty fast, right? We don't want them to spend three days casting. And so, for example, rainbow trout and the cumulative catch rates at a reservoir like this, we're typically trying to aim for a half a fish per hour,” Crockett said. “So it still may not seem like very much, but that's been shown to kind of be the nice middle ground to keep people interested in coming back.”

Nielsen said biologists take several steps to make sure the fish survive the journey — and he said almost all of them do. Biologists monitor and maintain oxygen levels in the tanks; ensure the water temperature is appropriate; add rock salt to the water, which Nielsen said calms the fish; and manage the effects of the ammonia gas the fish produce.

Crockett said the trout are one of more than a half-dozen species in the Jordanelle, and that more than 200,000 fish likely live in the reservoir.

PXL_20220418_155801999.MP.jpg
Alexander Cramer
/
KPCW
Each truckload delivers about 7,000 fish, and Biologist Barry Nielsen said nearly all of them survive the transfer.

“Right now is a great time to encourage people to come fishing,” Crockett said. “If you're familiar with Jordanelle, you know it gets really busy in the summer and there can be a lot of other users. So that's one reason why we're stocking these fish early. We encourage anglers to come out and take advantage of them.”

Each truckload includes about 7,000 fish. Crockett said there would be three truckloads over the course of the day.

Alexander Cramer
Alexander joined KPCW in 2021 after two years reporting on Summit County for The Park Record. While there, he won many awards for covering issues ranging from school curriculum to East Side legacy agriculture operations to land-use disputes. He arrived in Utah by way of Madison, Wisconsin, and western Massachusetts, with stints living in other areas across the country and world. When not attending a public meeting or trying to figure out what a PID is, Alexander enjoys skiing, reading and watching the Celtics.
