Local News Hour

Local News Hour - April 22, 2022

Published April 22, 2022 at 10:13 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour with host Leslie Thatcher guests include: (07:04) Deer Valley Marketing Director Susie English has a look back at the winter season and a look ahead at summer activities, (21:43) Wasatch County Behavioral Health educator Audra Rhodes discusses some of the events being planned for May Mental Health Awareness month and (35:35) Climate Scientist and author Katharine Hayhoe and assistant professor of Geography at the University of Utah McKenzie Skiles talk about their work with climate change.

(03:28) Some Parkites say ‘less is more’ at Rail Trail open house
(29:52) After Parleys Fire evacuation snafu, Summit County launches bilingual alert system
(33:16) Friday Film Review

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
