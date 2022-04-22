© 2022 KPCW

    Wasatch County Behavioral Health educator Audra Rhodes - April 22, 2022
    Leslie Thatcher
    Wasatch County Behavioral Health educator Audra Rhodes discusses some of the events being planned for May Mental Health Awareness month.
    Local News Hour - April 22, 2022
    Leslie Thatcher
    On today's Local News Hour with host Leslie Thatcher guests include: (07:04) Deer Valley Marketing Director Susie English has a look back at the winter season and a look ahead at summer activities, (21:43) Wasatch County Behavioral Health educator Audra Rhodes discusses some of the events being planned for May Mental Health Awareness month and (35:35) Climate Scientist and author Katharine Hayhoe and assistant professor of Geography at the University of Utah McKenzie Skiles talk about their work with climate change.